TOLEDO — The North Douglas girls basketball team outscored Toledo by 14 in the second half and finished with a 53-40 win on Friday in the Toledo Holiday Tournament.

Brooklyn Williams led the Warriors with 13 points. Samantha MacDowell chipped in 12 points, Brooke McHaffie contributed eight points and seven rebounds, and Madelyn Vaughn had six boards.

Kylie Warfield scored 17 points for the Boomers.

"We played our younger group a lot today and they did a good job," N.D. assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said.

NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Brooklyn Williams 13, MacDowell 12, McHaffie 8, As. Ward 6, Cyr 4, Dill 4, L. Ward 4, Au. Ward 1, Harkins 1, Decker, Vaughn, Rodgers. Totals 21 7-16 53.

TOLEDO (40) — Kylie Warfield 17, Tyler 7, Otis 6, Ferguson 4, Stevenson 3, Marchant 2, Smith 1. Totals 14 11-23 40.

N. Douglas;10;15;13;15;—;53

Toledo;9;9;4;10;—;40

3-Point Shots — N.D. 4 (As. Ward 2, MacDowell 2), Toledo 1 (Warfield). Total Fouls — N.D. 22, Toledo 14. Fouled Out — Cyr.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

