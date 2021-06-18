DRAIN — The North Douglas girls basketball team completed an undefeated regular season, beating north county rival Yoncalla 43-14 in Skyline League action Friday night.
The Warriors finished the regular season 5-0 in the Skyline League and 7-0 overall, and have drawn the No. 8 seed into the Class 1A state tournament, which begins Monday in Baker City and North Powder. North Douglas will play South Wasco County (5-3) at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Samantha MacDowell led North Douglas with a game-high 15 points and Brooklyn Williams chipped in 11 in the win.
Ali Van Loon led Yoncalla (6-3, 3-2) with nine points. The Eagles close out their season at home against Powers Saturday.
YONCALLA (14) — Ali Van Loon 9, Elam 3, Noffsinger 2, Walton, Grichar, Stevens, Potter, Martinez-Gray, Record. Totals 3 8-13 14.
NORTH DOUGLAS (43) — Samantha MacDowell 15, Williams 11, Black 8, A. Ward 4, McHaffie 4, Dill 2, L. Ward, Rodgers. Totals 19 3-6 43.
Yoncalla;0;5;8;1;—;14
N. Douglas;6;15;10;12;—;43
3-point Goals — Yon. 0, N.D. 2 (MacDowell 1, Williams 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 15, N.D. 16. Fouled Out — Noffsinger, McHaffie. Technical Foul — McHaffie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.