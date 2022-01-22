DRAIN — Ho hum, another Skyline League rout for the North Douglas girls basketball team.

The No. 4-ranked Warriors handed visiting Pacific a 61-9 loss on Saturday, getting 12 points from sophomore Brooke McHaffie.

Samantha MacDowell and Cydni Dill each scored 10 points for North Douglas (13-2, 5-0 Skyline North), which has won 12 straight.

Courtney Phillips was the top scorer for the Pirates (7-7, 4-2 South) with five points.

The Warriors are scheduled to play at Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.

PACIFIC (9) — Courtney Phillips 5, Lang 2, Griffiths 1, Scuteri 1, Sullivan, Flowers, McHargue, Morones, Royal, Taylor. Totals 3 2-5 9.

NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Brooke McHaffie 12, MacDowell 10, Dill 10, L. Ward 8, Cyr 7, Williams 5, Harkins 4, Rodgers 2, As. Ward 2, Vaughn 1, Decker, Nash, Au. Ward. Totals 29 2-9 61.

Pacific;2;0;4;3;—;9

N. Douglas;25;15;15;6;—;61

3-Point Shots — Pac. 1 (Phillips), N.D. 1 (Williams). Total Fouls — Pac. 10, N.D. 14. Fouled Out — Griffiths.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.