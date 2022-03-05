BAKER CITY — The North Douglas Warriors didn't get the result they wanted in their final game of the 2021-22 girls basketball season.
Fourth-seeded Country Christian outscored No. 2 North Douglas 16-7 in the fourth quarter and captured third place in the Class 1A state tournament on Saturday afternoon with a 60-53 victory at Baker High School.
The Warriors (26-5) went 1-2 in the tourney and finished fifth. North Douglas lost 44-39 to No. 3 Damascus Christian Friday night in the semifinals.
"We looked like a totally different team out there today," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "The girls played their tails off. It was a good game, it went back and forth. They just happened to get the last run on us and we had some things that didn't fall our way in the last two minutes."
Annie Bafford led the Cougars of Molalla (25-7) with 19 points and seven rebounds, converting 8 of 9 free throws. Elizabeth Grandle added 16 points, including 7-for-9 at the charity stripe, and Lilly Garfield chipped in 10 points and six boards.
C.C. scored 22 points off North Douglas turnovers.
Senior guard Samantha MacDowell, playing in her last game for North Douglas, finished with 21 points — 14 coming in the first half. MacDowell hit 7 of 9 shots and 6 of 8 foul shots.
Brooke McHaffie had seven points and seven rebounds, while Cydni Dill chipped in six points and six rebounds in the loss.
"We had a great season," Rodgers said. "The upside is we didn't leave empty-handed. We're bringing home some hardware."
Bafford and MacDowell were selected the Moda Health players of the game.
"A big shoutout to all the Warrior fans," Rodgers said. "It was a great atmosphere."
North Douglas loses two seniors to graduation — MacDowell and Dill.
"Losing them obviously is going to hurt," Rodgers said. "Sam is an all-around leader and good teammate. Cydni is the Dennis Rodman of our team. She gets all the loose balls and rebounds."
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (60) — Annie Bafford 5-14 8-9 19, Grandle 4-8 7-9 16, Garfield 5-10 0-0 10, Syphard 3-7 0-0 6, Begley 2-5 0-3 4, Barden 1-8 0-0 3, Krieck 1-2 0-2 2, Duckworth 0-1 0-0 0, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0, Craven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 15-23 60.
NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Samantha MacDowell 7-9 6-8 21, McHaffie 2-6 3-4 7, Dill 2-5 2-3 6, As. Ward 2-5 1-2 6, Williams 1-7 3-4 5, Cyr 1-4 2-2 5, L. Ward 1-3 0-0 3, Decker 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Au. Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Harkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 17-23 53.
C. Christian;14;18;12;16;—;60
N. Douglas;16;19;11;7;—;53
3-Point Goals — C.C. 3-19 (Barden 1-8, Grandle 1-2, Bafford 1-6, Begley 0-2, Duckworth 0-2), N.D. 4-10 (As. Ward 1-2, L. Ward 1-1, MacDowell 1-2, Cyr 1-2, Harkins 0-1). Total Fouls — C.C. 18, N.D. 21. Fouled Out — Williams. Technical Foul — C.C., Garfield. Rebounds — C.C. 40 (Krieck 9), N.D. 28 (McHaffie 7). Assists — C.C. 5 (Grandle, Begley 2), N.D. 4 (Cyr, Williams 2). Turnovers — C.C. 10, N.D. 15.
