The North Douglas High School girls basketball team opened the Class 1A state playoffs with a dominant performance on Tuesday night.
Third-seeded North Douglas jumped out to an 18-point advantage after one quarter, hiked its lead to 37 by halftime and continued on to a 75-29 beatdown of No. 30 Triangle Lake in Drain.
The Warriors (23-3) extended their winning streak to 11 games.
"It was a pretty solid game for us," said North Douglas senior forward Brooklyn Williams, who turned in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. "We played to our strengths and played with a lot of intensity like we always do. I liked the energy we brought."
North Douglas also got a double-double from junior post Brooke McHaffie, who finished with game highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Savannah Harkins (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Warriors.
Sophomore guard Brooklyn Cyr contributed eight points and a career-high 12 assists in the rout. Lailah Ward and Maddy Vaughn combined for 11 points.
"We're balanced offensively and that makes us difficult to guard," Williams said.
The Warriors capitalized on 21 Triangle Lake turnovers and only made six themselves.
"This might be the first team we've had a size advantage on," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "We came out and played with a lot of energy. We ran the floor and got in transition extremely well, and did a good job taking care of the ball.
"Brooklyn (Williams) is probably the most unselfish player we have on the team. If she sees someone with a better advantage, she'll get them the ball. If we get her the ball inside she can outjump most of the girls she's playing against. Brooke (McHaffie) has been playing very well."
Williams and Rodgers both agreed the vocal home crowd gave the Warriors an emotional lift.
"I think it's great," Williams said. "We have huge community support who cheer us on. It's a great atmosphere and we love to see it."
Kiele Riggs led the Lakers of Blachly (10-8) with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Next up for North Douglas is a second-round game Friday at home against No. 14 Trinity Lutheran of Bend. The Saints (19-7), who tied for second place in the Mountain Valley League, rolled to a 54-31 win over Myrtle Point in the first round Monday.
The winner will advance to the state tournament in Baker City.
"(Trinity Lutheran) is super quick and likes to get out and run," Rodgers said. "They have three girls who shoot extremely well. Ball pressure will be a key for us, getting in the passing lanes and slowing down their transition."
TRIANGLE LAKE (29) — Kiele Riggs 13, Baker 6, J. Mather 5, M. Brewster 3, E. Mather 2, McConnell, I. Brewster, Thelander. Totals 10 6-12 29.
NORTH DOUGLAS (75) — Brooke McHaffie 18, Williams 16, Harkins 11, Cyr 8, Ward 6, Vaughn 5, Rodgers 3, Leholm 2, Decker 2, Muse 2, Nash 2, Miller. Totals 34 4-8 75.
T. Lake;8;5;6;10;—;29
N. Douglas;26;24;17;8;—;75
3-Point Goals — T.L. 3 (Riggs 2, Mather 1), N.D. 3 (Harkins, Rodgers, Vaughn). Total Fouls — T.L. 8, N.D. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.