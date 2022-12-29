North Douglas girls handle East Linn Christian, 46-17 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANDON — The North Douglas girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to defeat East Linn Christian, 46-17, in the Bandon Dunes Invitational on Thursday.Savannah Harkins, Brooke McHaffie and Maddy Vaughn each scored nine points for the Warriors (7-2), who are ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches poll.McHaffie also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Josie Grunerud had five points for the 2A Eagles (4-4).North Douglas will play either Bandon or Eddyville Friday night. Bandon is No. 2 in 2A. NORTH DOUGLAS (46) — Savannah Harkins 9, Brooke McHaffie 9, Maddy Vaughn 9, Cyr 6, Rodgers 5, Williams 4, L. Ward 4, Decker, Miller, Nash, Muse, Leholm. Totals 19 4-12 46.EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (17) — Josie Grunerud 5, A. Grunerud 4, Pirtle 3, Lane 3, B. Kramer 2, B. Garber, Corliss, B. Kramer, O. Garber, Randall. Totals 6 3-12 17.N. Douglas;10;13;14;9;—;46East Linn;4;4;4;5;—;173-Point Goals — N.D. 4 (Harkins, Vaughn, Williams, Rodgers), ELC (2 (J. Grunerud, Pirtle). Total Fouls — N.D. 14, ELC 14. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Invitational Girl Basketball Holiday Sport Total Winner Brooke Mchaffie Military Linn Christian Maddy Vaughn Savannah Harkins Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News COLORADO 73, STANFORD 70 Colorado 73, Stanford 70 Philadelphia 4, San Jose 3 DENVER 85, KANSAS CITY 83, 3OT Denver 85, UMKC 83, 3OT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.