The North Douglas High School girls basketball team left Tuesday morning for Baker City, where the Warriors will attempt to bring home their first state title in school history.
Third-seeded North Douglas (24-3) opens the eight-team Class 1A state tournament at Baker High School against No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist (22-3) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
In other quarterfinal contests, No. 8 Jordan Valley (19-6) meets No. 1 Crane (26-1) at 1:30 p.m., No. 5 Country Christian (21-7) faces No. 4 Nixyaawii (22-5) at 3:15 p.m., and No. 7 St. Paul (22-5) takes on No. 2 Damascus Christian (23-1) at 8:15 p.m.
Crane is the defending champion. The Warriors lost the third-place game to Country Christian.
The RVA-North Douglas winner will play the St. Paul-Damascus winner at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The title game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re absolutely good enough to win it,” North Douglas fourth-year head coach Jody Cyr said. “We’re in a good spot right now, but have to be ready to compete. We need to do the little things well and need some breaks to go our way.
“I thought last year was collectively the best teams I’ve seen (in the tournament), but this year the teams are loaded. Damascus is as good as we’ve seen. In my opinion, Crane is the team to beat because they’re the three-time defending champion.”
Crane won the 2020 and ’22 OSAA-sponsored 1A state championship games. The Mustangs finished first in an unofficial state event in 2021 as the pandemic canceled the regular tournament.
Rogue Valley Adventist, the Mountain Valley League champion, and North Douglas, which went unbeaten in the Skyline League, have some familiarity with each other.
The two teams met earlier this season in Medford, with North Douglas winning 46-39 win in Medford in early December. The focus of the Warriors’ defense will be on Rogue Valley 5-foot-11 senior Emma Bischoff, who finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots in that game.
Bischoff scored 27 points in the Red Tail Hawks’ 41-33 second-playoff victory at No. 6 Echo Saturday. Rogue Valley averages 45.2 points and gives up 28.4 per game.
“She’s solid all the way around and definitely makes them go,” Jody Cyr said. “Our strengths aren’t necessarily what theirs are. Anything we do will involve a ton of ball pressure. We do a lot of pressing — we call it control — and our main objective is to keep you in front of us and dictate the pace.”
North Douglas has been a tough team to defend because of its balanced scoring.
The Warriors are expected to start 5-3 sophomore Brooklyn Cyr (10 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds a game) at point guard, 5-9 senior Savannah Harkins (9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals) and 5-4 junior Maddy Vaughn (6.5 points, 3 rebounds 2 steals) at the wings, and 5-9 junior Brooke McHaffie (13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals) and 5-7 senior Brooklyn Williams (7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) at the posts.
The top two reserves are 5-3 senior Lailah Ward and 5-3 sophomore Graycie Rodgers. North Douglas averages 55.1 points and allows 30.8 points.
“This group of seniors has never lost a league game in four years,” coach Cyr said. “It’s been a very good run for them.”
TOURNAMENT NOTES: North Douglas has played both of its potential second-day opponents this season, losing to Damascus Christian 57-45 in Drain and defeating St. Paul 42-35 at home.
Damascus was voted No. 1 in the final OSAAtoday 1A coaches poll. Crane was No. 2, North Douglas No. 3, Nixyaawii No. 4 and St. Paul No. 5.
North Douglas and Rogue Valley both enter their matchup on winning streaks. The Warriors have won 13 straight, while the Red Tail Hawks are at 11.
