Bounce back.
The third-seeded North Douglas girls basketball team responded well from a disappointing loss to Rogue Valley Adventist in the quarterfinals Wednesday night, routing No. 8 St. Paul 53-31 in a consolation game at the Class 1A state tournament Thursday at Baker High School.
The Warriors (25-4) will face No. 8 Jordan Valley (20-7), which eliminated No. 5 Country Christian 61-56, in the fourth-place game at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Junior post Brooke McHaffie scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for North Douglas, which broke the contest open by outscoring the Buckaroos 17-6 in the second quarter for a 30-15 halftime advantage.
The Warriors led by as many as 25 in the second half. Sophomore point guard Brooklyn Cyr scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and made four steals. Savannah Harkins contributed eight points before leaving the game with a knee injury.
Cyr was selected the Moda Player of the Game for N.D.
"The girls were pretty determined. They decided they didn't want to lose two straight games in the tournament," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "Just a much better team effort today. Our defense was better and we got some good contributions from the bench. Our pressure got to them."
North Douglas scored 16 points off 22 St. Paul turnovers and had a 32-16 advantage in points in the paint. The Warriors shot much better than Wednesday, hitting 47% (21-for-45) of their field-goal attempts.
Annabelle Davidson was the lone player for St. Paul (22-7) to score in double figures, getting 11 points. Frankie Lear added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jill Gammett scored 19 points for Jordan Valley in its win over Country Christian. Kenzie Tuttle had 15 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Jalee Maestrejuan contributed eight points and 12 boards.
"Jordan Valley has some length and is physical, and rebounds well," Rodgers said. "We have to box out. I think our defensive pressure can hurt them."
ST. PAUL (31) — Annabelle Davidson 4-6 3-4 11, Lear 3-10 0-0 8, Koch 2-11 0-0 4, Rose 1-6 1-2 3, Arnzen 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 1-4 0-0 2, Stoltenberg 0-4 1-3 1, Am. Cavazos 0-0 0-0 0, Chastain 0-1 0-0 0, Ab. Cavazos 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Haven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 5-9 31.
NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Brooke McHaffie 7-15 2-2 17, Cyr 6-10 1-2 13, Harkins 3-7 1-2 8, Rodgers 2-5 0-0 5, Vaughn 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 1-4 2-3 4, Leholm 0-0 1-2 1, Nash 0-0 0-0 0, L. Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Muse 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Decker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 7-12 53.
St. Paul;9;6;4;12;—;31
N. Douglas;13;17;12;11;—;53
3-Point Goals — S.P. 2-15 (Lear 2-6, Koch 0-6, Stoltenberg 0-3), N.D. 4-13 (Vaughn 1-2, Rodgers 1-3, McHaffie 1-1, Harkins 1-5, Williams 0-1, Cyr 0-1). Total Fouls — S.P. 14, N.D. 12. Rebounds — S.P. 32 (Edwards 8), N.D. 27 (Cyr 8). Assists — S.P. 3 (three players with 1), N.D. 7 (Cyr, Williams 2). Turnovers — S.P. 22, N.D. 21.
