North Douglas girls stay on top of Skyline, drop UVC 69-28 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DRAIN — The No. 3-ranked North Douglas girls basketball team maintained its hold atop the Skyline League standings, beating visiting Umpqua Valley Christian 69-28 Tuesday night.Brooke McHaffie scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Warriors (17-3, 8-0 Skyline), while Brooklyn Cyr added 10 and Graycie Rodgers chipped in nine.The Warriors led 44-14 at halftime. Alli Hu led Umpqua Valley Christian (15-5, 6-2) with 10 points and Kira Butler scored eight.Both teams continue Skyline play Friday with North Douglas visiting Riddle and UVC hosting New Hope Christian.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (28) — Alli Hu 10, Butler 8, Pappas 6, Frable 2, V. Tornell 2, Renyer, Elias. Totals 10 7-12 28. NORTH DOUGLAS (69) — Brooke McHaffie 24, Cyr 10, Rodgers 9, Harkins 8, L. Ward 4, Williams 4, Vaughn 4, Decker 2, Miller 2, Leholm 2, Nash, Muse. Totals 33 0-3 69.UVC;5;9;8;6;—;28N. Douglas;24;20;19;6;—;693-Point Goals — UVC 1 (Hu), N.D. 3 (Cyr 2, Rodgers 1). Total Fouls — UVC 6, N.D. 14.JV Score — North Douglas 55, UVC 24. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Timothy Mark Moll Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Woman jailed, man sought in attempted murder Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tuesday's Scores WYOMING 85, FRESNO STATE 62 Tuesday's Scores Tuesday's Scores Tuesday's Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.