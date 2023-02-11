DRAIN — In a nonleague matchup of Top 10 Class 1A girls basketball teams, No. 3 North Douglas handed No. 6 St. Paul a 42-35 loss on Saturday in the Warriors' gym.
Savannah Harkins led the Warriors (20-3 overall) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Brooklyn Williams contributed nine points and seven boards, Brooklyn Cyr had eight points and Graycie Rodgers made three steals for North Douglas.
Frankie Lear scored 19 points for the Buckaroos (19-5), hitting a pair of 3-pointers. N.D. led 26-17 at halftime.
"St. Paul has a lot of length," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "Our girls boxed out well and beat them to the balls, and our pressure and pace started to get to them. It was definitely good to be in a tight game and have to work all four quarters."
North Douglas will be favored in the Skyline League tournament next weekend at North Bend High School.
ST. PAUL (35) — Frankie Lear 19, Rose 5, Davidson 4, G. Koch 3, Stoltenberg 2, Coleman 1, Arnzen 1, Haven, Edwards. Totals 14 5-19 35.
NORTH DOUGLAS (42) — Savannah Harkins 16, Williams 9, Cyr 8, Vaughn 5, L. Ward 2, A. Ward 2, McHaffie, Rodgers. Totals 18 5-10 42.
St. Paul;11;6;10;8;—;35
N. Douglas;13;13;7;9;—;42
3-Point Goals — S.P. 2 (Lear), N.D. 1 (Vaughn). Total Fouls — S.P. 16, N.D. 16. Fouled Out — McHaffie.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
