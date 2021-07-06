North Douglas junior guard Samantha MacDowell, who broke the school's single-game scoring record with a 40-point explosion against Perrydale in the Class 1A state tournament, was selected the Skyline League's Player of the Year for the 2021 spring/summer season.
MacDowell was joined on the all-league first team by senior Margaret Byle and sophomore Avree Block of Elkton, junior Fiona Ketchum of Days Creek, sophomore Nichole Noffsinger of Yoncalla and sophomore Brooklyn Williams of North Douglas.
Williams was also named the Defensive Player of the Year and Jody Cyr of North Douglas was Coach of the Year. The Warriors went 9-1 overall and won two of three games in the 1A state tournament.
Skyline League Girls
Basketball All-League
Player of the Year — Samantha MacDowell, jr., North Douglas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Brooklyn Williams, soph., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Jody Cyr, North Douglas.
First Team
Samantha MacDowell, jr., North Douglas; Fiona Ketchum, jr., Days Creek; Margaret Byle, sr., Elkton; Avree Block, soph., Elkton; Nichole Noffsinger, soph., Yoncalla; Brooklyn Williams, soph., North Douglas.
Second Team
Kallie Krewson, fr., Powers; Ali Van Loon, jr., Yoncalla; Bailey Stufflebeam, soph., Days Creek; Brooke McHaffie, fr., North Douglas; Asia Ward, soph., North Douglas; Olivia Humphries, jr., Elkton.
Honorable Mention
Lauren Stallard, soph., Powers; Baily Krantz, fr., Powers; Tyla Elam, sr., Yoncalla; Lyris Berlingeri, fr., Days Creek; Riley Crume, fr., Days Creek; Rylee Williamson, soph., Elkton; Lailah Ward, soph., North Douglas; Joy DeRoss, sr., Camas Valley.
All-Defensive Team
Brooklyn Williams, soph., North Douglas; Lyris Berlingeri, fr., Days Creek; Meleka Byle, soph., Elkton; Ali Van Loon, jr., Yoncalla; Emma Krantz, soph., Powers.
