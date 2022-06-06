North Douglas senior Samantha MacDowell, who led the Warriors to fifth place in the Class 1A state girls basketball tournament during the 2021-22 season, received first-team all-state honors.

The all-state teams were selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.

MacDowell was joined on the first team by sophomore Kortney Dorman of Crane, senior Elizabeth Grandle of Country Christian, senior Emily Powers of Damascus Christian and senior Taylor Eiguren of Jordan Valley.

Dorman and Grandle were named Co-Players of the Year, and Stub Travis of state champion Crane was Coach of the Year.

North Douglas sophomore Brooke McHaffie and Yoncalla junior Nichole Noffsinger both made the second team.

MacDowell, a 5-foot-7 guard, was a two-time Skyline League Player of the Year and averaged 14.7 points in three state tournament games. The Warriors won Skyline regular season and tournament titles and finished 26-5 overall.

McHaffie, a 5-9 post, averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the state tourney. She was a first-team All-Skyline pick.

Noffsinger, a 5-10 wing/post, led Yoncalla to a 19-5 season record and into the second round of the state playoffs. She was on the All-Skyline first team.

Class 1A Girls Basketball

OBCA All-State Teams

Co-Players of the Year — Kortney Dorman, soph., Crane; Elizabeth Grandle, sr., Country Christian.

Coach of the Year — Stub Travis, Crane.

First Team

Kortney Dorman, soph., Crane; Elizabeth Grandle, sr., Country Christian; Samantha MacDowell, sr., North Douglas; Emily Powers, sr., Damascus Christian; Taylor Eiguren, sr., Jordan Valley.

Second Team

Leslie Dorman, jr., Crane; Elli Kent, sr., Trinity Lutheran; Sophia Bronson, jr., Nixyaawii; Faith McCarty, sr., Echo; Annie Bafford, jr., Country Christian.

Third Team

Betty Wilson, jr., Prairie City; Emma Bischoff, jr., Rogue Valley Adventist; Emily Velazquez, sr., Livingstone; Brooke McHaffie, soph., North Douglas; Nichole Noffsinger, jr., Yoncalla.

Honorable Mention

Laelie Rasmussen, soph., Damascus Christian; Kylie Iverson, jr., South Wasco County; Sierra Hale, jr., Damascus Christian; Cassity Gulch, sr., Jordan Valley; Megan Aamodt, sr., Condon; Wynsome Painter, sr., Trout Lake.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.