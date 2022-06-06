North Douglas senior Samantha MacDowell, who led the Warriors to fifth place in the Class 1A state girls basketball tournament during the 2021-22 season, received first-team all-state honors.
The all-state teams were selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
MacDowell was joined on the first team by sophomore Kortney Dorman of Crane, senior Elizabeth Grandle of Country Christian, senior Emily Powers of Damascus Christian and senior Taylor Eiguren of Jordan Valley.
Dorman and Grandle were named Co-Players of the Year, and Stub Travis of state champion Crane was Coach of the Year.
North Douglas sophomore Brooke McHaffie and Yoncalla junior Nichole Noffsinger both made the second team.
MacDowell, a 5-foot-7 guard, was a two-time Skyline League Player of the Year and averaged 14.7 points in three state tournament games. The Warriors won Skyline regular season and tournament titles and finished 26-5 overall.
McHaffie, a 5-9 post, averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the state tourney. She was a first-team All-Skyline pick.
Noffsinger, a 5-10 wing/post, led Yoncalla to a 19-5 season record and into the second round of the state playoffs. She was on the All-Skyline first team.
Class 1A Girls Basketball
OBCA All-State Teams
Co-Players of the Year — Kortney Dorman, soph., Crane; Elizabeth Grandle, sr., Country Christian.
Coach of the Year — Stub Travis, Crane.
First Team
Kortney Dorman, soph., Crane; Elizabeth Grandle, sr., Country Christian; Samantha MacDowell, sr., North Douglas; Emily Powers, sr., Damascus Christian; Taylor Eiguren, sr., Jordan Valley.
