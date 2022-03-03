BAKER CITY — The No. 2-seeded North Douglas girls basketball team used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 7 Echo and finished with a 54-37 victory on Thursday night in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
The Warriors (26-3) will face No. 3 Damascus Christian (24-2), a 51-27 winner over No. 11 Trout Lake (Washington), in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
North Douglas had a balanced scoring attack, with Brooke McHaffie, Cydni Dill and Savannah Harkins each scoring 10 points. Brooklyn Williams contributed nine points and Samantha MacDowell added eight.
The Warriors outrebounded the Cougars (18-5) 43-33, led by McHaffie with seven and Dill and Williams with six apiece. Echo shot only 27% from the field and committed 22 turnovers against N.D.'s fullcourt pressure.
Faith McCarty led the Cougars with 18 points, but missed 15 of 20 field-goal attempts.
"It was a good effort. We did what we needed to do," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "We had a lapse in the third quarter, but picked it up in the fourth and closed the deal. Brooklyn Williams played extremely well for us."
Echo turned the ball over eight times and trailed 12-0 after one quarter. North Douglas led by as many as 16 and took a 30-17 advantage at the break.
The Cougars got within 33-28 at the start of the fourth period, but the Warriors responded with their 12-0 surge to regain control.
North Douglas got 16 points from its bench, while Echo got none.
Dill and McCarty were selected the Moda Health players of the game.
