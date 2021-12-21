DRAIN — It was a matchup of two top 10 girls basketball teams in their respective classifications.
North Douglas rallied to a 52-51 win over Douglas on Tuesday night in a nonleague game in the Warriors' gym, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter.
North Douglas is ranked No. 6 in the latest OSAA Class 1A coaches poll, while Douglas is No. 6 in 3A.
Samantha MacDowell led the Warriors (4-2) with 17 points and five rebounds, including a pair of 3-pointers. Savannah Harkins had 11 points, Asia Ward scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter, and Brooklyn Williams added five points and five steals for North Douglas.
"It's a huge win for us," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "To beat a quality team like Douglas will help our confidence tremendously. We had several girls come through."
Kierra Bennett finished with a double-double for the Trojans (5-2), getting 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals. Maleata Polamalu contributed 16 points, Adrianna Sapp scored nine and Bella Hester added eight.
Douglas committed 24 turnovers in the contest.
"All the credit to North Douglas, they did everything they had to do," Douglas head coach Casey O'Toole said. "They're an aggressive team, and won the effort game and played smarter than us. It came down to little things. I thought Bella Hester had her best game of the season."
North Douglas will meet Kennedy in the Toledo Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. Douglas will play at Umpqua Valley Christian on Jan. 4.
DOUGLAS (51) — Kierra Bennett 18, M. Polamalu 16, Sapp 9, Hester 8, McWhorter, T. Polamalu, Avery, Perron. Totals 21 8-17 51.
NORTH DOUGLAS (52) — Samantha MacDowell 17, Harkins 11, A. Ward 9, Williams 6, Dill 4, L. Ward 3, Cyr 2. Totals 22 4-11 52.
Douglas;7;12;19;13;—;51
N. Douglas;10;11;13;18;—;52
3-Point Shots — Dou. 1 (M. Polamalu), N.D. 4 (MacDowell 2, Harkins 1, L. Ward 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 16, N.D. 16. Fouled Out — Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.