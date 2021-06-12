CAMAS VALLEY — Sophomore Brooklyn Williams scored a career-high 21 points and North Douglas remained unbeaten on the spring season with a 60-11 win over Camas Valley on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Samantha MacDowell added a career-high 19 points for the Warriors (5-0, 3-0 Skyline), hitting three 3-pointers.
Bella Pool was the top scorer for the Hornets (0-3, 0-3) with three points.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Powers Tuesday and C.V. will host the Cruisers Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (60) — Brooklyn Williams 21, MacDowell 19, McHaffie 6, A. Ward 4, Black 5, Rodgers 3, L. Ward 2. Totals 23 9-14 60.
CAMAS VALLEY (11) — Bella Pool 3, Hamilton 2, Holmgren 2, Plikat 2, Amos 2, Hall, Pohl. Totals 5 0-6 11.
N. Douglas;15;15;13;17;—;60
C. Valley;0;2;6;3;—;11
3-Point Shots — N.D. 5 (MacDowell 3, Williams 1, Rodgers 1), C.V. 1 (Pool). Total Fouls — N.D. 12, C.V. 13.
