CRESWELL — The North Douglas Warriors opened their 2021 spring girls basketball season on Wednesday with a 40-28 nonleague win over the Creswell Bulldogs.
Sophomore Brooklyn Williams led North Douglas with 17 points and Samantha MacDowell added seven. The Class 1A Warriors trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the 3A Bulldogs 26-13 over the last two quarters.
Lauren Bailey had eight points for Creswell (1-4).
"We calmed down on offense (in the second half) and ran our offense and quit letting people beat us back," N.D. assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "It was a good defensive effort, our pressure started getting to them."
North Douglas is scheduled to play at Elkton Tuesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (40) — Brooklyn Williams 17, MacDowell 7, A. Ward 4, McHaffie 4, Dill 2, L. Ward 2, Rodgers 2, M. Vaughn 2, Baker, Black. Totals 17 5-15 40.
CRESWELL (28) — Lauren Bailey 8, K. Whitson 6, E. Whitson 5, Vaughn 3, Halgren 3, Leonard 2, Osborn 1. Totals 10 8-19 28.
N. Douglas;8;6;15;11;—;40
Creswell;6;9;8;5;—;28
3-Point Shots — N.D. 1 (Williams), Cre. 0. Total Fouls — N.D. 17, Cre. 15.
