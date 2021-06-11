DRAIN — North Douglas controlled Days Creek from the outset, handing the Wolves a 46-12 loss on Friday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Samantha MacDowell scored 14 points for the Warriors (4-0, 2-0 Skyline), sinking two 3-pointers. Brooklyn Williams added 13 points.
Bailey Stufflebeam had six points and 13 rebounds for Days Creek (3-4, 1-2), which committed 38 turnovers.
"We put a lot of pressure on them and did a great job defensively," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said.
North Douglas will travel to Camas Valley, while Days Creek will host Powers Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (12) — Bailey Stufflebeam 6, Leodoro 2, Crume 3, Berlingeri, Ketchum 1, Densen, Loidici. Totals 3 6-22 12.
NORTH DOUGLAS (46) — Samantha MacDowell 14, A. Ward 5, Black 6, McHaffie 6, Williams 13, L. Ward 2, Rodgers. Totals 19 4-10 46.
Days Creek;3;5;3;1;—;12
N. Douglas;16;10;6;14;—;46
3-Point Shots — D.C. 0, N.D. 4 (MacDowell 2, Williams 1, A. Ward 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 14, N.D. 23.
