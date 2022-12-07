The Roseburg girls were in position to win their third straight game of the season, owning a six-point halftime lead over North Eugene.
But the Highlanders dominated the Indians over the final 16 minutes and left Robertson Memorial Gym on Tuesday night with a 47-29 nonconference win.
Lana Nguyen scored 16 points for Class 5A North Eugene (1-2), which outscored Roseburg 35-11 in the second half. Emily Hardrath chipped in 14 points for the Highlanders, who shot 74% (14-for-19) from the free-throw line.
The Indians didn't help themselves out, committing 25 turnovers. Roseburg shot 13 less free throws than North Eugene.
"We couldn't deal with the physicality of North Eugene," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "They had a big size advantage and really hurt us on the glass (with rebounding).
"Our energy was good at the start and we were really good in the first half, but I think playing back-to-back nights (Roseburg won at Ashland Monday) caught up to us. You could see it in the second half. We had no legs and couldn't close out things."
Emelie Morello and Amy Carpenter each scored eight points for the Tribe. Morello hit two 3-pointers. Sydnee Muntifering scored seven in the loss.
"This is a game we have to flush and move on," Smith said.
Roseburg is back in action next Tuesday, visiting North Salem in a nonconference contest.
NORTH EUGENE (47) — Lana Nguyen 16, Hardrath 14, Cicero 5, Brown-Ross 5, Dotts 4, Filipe 3, Hicks, Haynes, Gates. Totals 15 14-19 47.
