The Roseburg girls were playing in a meaningful basketball game in February for the first time in a long time on Wednesday night.
Beating North Medford in a Southwest Conference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym would've greatly enhanced the Indians' chances of receiving an at-large berth for the Class 6A state playoffs.
But it was the Black Tornado which had the happy faces following a 48-46 overtime victory over Roseburg.
The win moved North Medford (7-14, 3-7 SWC) into fifth place in the conference standings. The Tribe (7-11, 2-7) dropped into sixth.
Thirty-two teams will compete in the 6A playoffs, with 21 receiving automatic berths and 11 getting at-large spots based on their power rankings.
Roseburg entered Wednesday No. 31 in the OSAA power rankings and fell to No. 32 by the end of the evening. North Medford moved from No. 39 to No. 37.
"This one stings. It hurts," said junior guard Sydnee Muntifering, who led Roseburg with 16 points. "We all knew we needed to win this game to get a chance to play in the playoffs. That was a lot of our determination tonight."
Wednesday's matchup had a similar theme to the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 17 in Medford, won by Roseburg 50-42 in overtime.
The Indians needed a late 3-point field goal by Emma Murphy to create a tie and force that game to an extra session. Wednesday, it was Ali Stevens' turn.
The 5-foot-5 senior guard connected on a 3-pointer right before the buzzer sounded to tie it up at 42-42 and send the contest into overtime.
North outscored Roseburg 6-4 in the four-minute session, all of the points coming on free throws. Olivia Boger converted 4 of 6 foul shots, while Stevens hit both of her attempts for the Tornado.
The Indians had an opportunity to win on their final possession, but Murphy missed a 3-pointer. Hannah Bowman rebounded the miss, but her two-point follow-up was off the mark.
"It was probably a carbon copy of what happened down at North," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "We just switched spots."
Muntifering had given the Tribe the lead in overtime, making two of three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt to make it 46-45 with 52.9 seconds left.
But Stevens got the lead back for North, sinking two foul shots with 37.5 seconds remaining. Boger made one of two free throws with 17.8 seconds to go to make it a two-point game.
Stevens led the Tornado with 17 points, 11 coming after halftime. Boger scored nine of her 12 points in the second half and OT.
"Tip your hat to North," Smith said. "Ali Stevens is one of the best athletes in the conference. She's as quick as any kid, and it's evident we couldn't guard her. I thought we did a pretty good job on her in the first half, but when it came down to crunch time we knew where the ball was going and couldn't stop her."
Senior Amy Carpenter had 11 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for the Indians. Bowman finished with nine points and five boards, while Riley Mohlsick also grabbed five rebounds.
The Indians were missing two juniors who are part of their playing rotation — Emelie Morello and Makaia McClatcher — due to injuries.
Roseburg started poorly, falling behind 11-6 after one quarter and 19-9 at halftime. North Medford took its biggest lead at 27-16 on a 3-pointer by Caleigh Raines midway through the third quarter.
But the Tribe battled back, getting treys from Muntifering and Bowman to go ahead 40-36 with 1:23 left in the fourth period. Bowman made one of two foul shots to give Roseburg a five-point advantage with 27.1 seconds remaining.
"We were really upset (about the first quarter)," Muntifering said. "We knew we just couldn't sit there and do nothing about it. We got our heads in the game and figured out we can come back. We did, but it didn't turn out in our favor."
"I told the girls we might as well spot a team seven or eight points and start in the second because we have yet to play a first quarter well this year," Smith said. "We had better execution in the second half."
Roseburg will travel to last-place South Eugene (3-18, 0-9) Friday night.
NORTH MEDFORD (48) — Ali Stevens 17, Heese, Patel 3, Hamlin, Taylor, Raines 8, Jackson 2, Boger 12, Brownlee, Harris, Lane 6, Miller. Totals 15 11-22 48.
ROSEBURG (46) — Sydnee Muntifering 16, Bowman 9, Brooksby 1, Carpenter 11, Mohlsick 2, Smith 1, Murphy 6, Sikes. Totals 14 13-19 46.
N. Medford;11;8;10;13;6;—;48
Roseburg;6;3;14;19;4;—;46
3-Point Goals — N.M. 7 (Stevens 2, Lane 2, Patel 1, Raines 1, Boger 1), Rose. 5 (Muntifering 3, Bowman 2). Total Fouls — N.M. 20, Rose. 20. Fouled Out — Hamlin, Carpenter, Muntifering.
JV Score — Roseburg 39, North Medford 36. Frosh — Roseburg 41, Sutherlin 40.
