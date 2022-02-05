MEDFORD — North Medford scored the opening 11 points of the contest and never looked back, rolling to a 50-21 win over Roseburg on Saturday afternoon in Southwest Conference girls basketball.

Freshman Caileigh Raines led the Black Tornado (7-11, 1-4 SWC) with 16 points. Ali Stevens scored 15.

Emma Murphy hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for the Indians (1-14, 0-5), who have dropped 14 straight.

Roseburg is scheduled to visit No. 4-ranked South Medford Friday.

ROSEBURG (21) — Emma Murphy 9, Bowman 2, Morello 2, S. Muntifering 2, Carpenter 1, Smith 2, J. Muntifering 3, Weidemier, Miller. Totals 7 4-8 21.

NORTH MEDFORD (50) — Caileigh Raines 16, Patel 5, Gallery 2, Stevens 15, Jackson, Richardson 4, McNamee, Boger 8, Harris. Totals 20 6-17 50.

Roseburg;4;8;6;3;—;21

N. Medford;20;14;14;2;—;50

3-Point Shots — Rose. 3 (Murphy), N.M. 4 (Raines 2, Stevens 1, Patel 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 11, N.M. 13.

