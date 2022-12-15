North Valley beats Glide girls, 37-27 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERLIN — North Valley outscored Glide 21-11 in the second half and finished with a 37-27 victory in a nonleague girls basketball game on Thursday.Ashlyn Godfrey and Lainie Wheeler each scored 10 points for the Knights (2-4), who overcame poor free-throw shooting.Ella Wright led the Wildcats (0-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Taylar Thingvall blocked seven shots and Mila Ranger grabbed five rebounds.Glide hasn't had its starting lineup together due to injuries and illness, coach Sandra Wright said."I thought we made some progress tonight," the coach said. "We played better as a team and communicated better on defense. We played better defensively."Glide is scheduled to meet Umpqua Valley Christian in the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. GLIDE (27) — Ella Wright 18, Kercher 4, Thingvall 3, Ranger 2, Beam, Abeyta, McCall, Burford, Groth. Totals 6 14-27 27.NORTH VALLEY (37) — Ashlyn Godfrey 10, Lainie Wheeler 10, S. Godfrey 9, Brito 4, Champion 2, Estes 2, Kilborn, Myer. Totals 14 8-20 37.Glide;9;7;6;5;—;27N. Valley;10;6;10;11;—;373-Point Goals — Glide 1 (Wright), N.V. 37 (A. Godfrey). Total Fouls — Glide 15, N.V. 20. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A. Godfrey S. Godfrey Ella Wright Valley Foul Goal Wheeler Sandra Wright Better Sport Team Progress Ashlyn Godfrey Oakland Basketball Glide Lainie Wheeler Starting Lineup Mila Ranger Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Death Notices for December 11, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Utah 132, New Orleans 129 Utah 132, New Orleans 129 Thursday's Scores Thursday's Scores NBA Glance
