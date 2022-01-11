MERLIN — Karlee Touey and Sydney Moore both scored 16 points and North Valley handed South Umpqua a 48-29 loss on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

The Class 4A Knights (8-5) wrapped up the win by outscoring the 3A Lancers 12-3 in the third quarter.

Brooklyn McCaughan led South Umpqua (2-5) with 11 points and Tatum Kelley added nine.

"We played together," S.U. first-year coach Mia Cesena said. "Their press forced a lot of turnovers in the third quarter. We had a lot of good shots, but they just weren't going in."

The Lancers are scheduled to host 1A Camas Valley Thursday in a nonleague contest.

SOUTH UMPQUA (29) — Brooklyn McCaughan 11, Kelley 9, Richardson 4, Love 3, Donahue 2, Everett, Pratt, Woodruff, Martin. Totals 13 1-5 29.

NORTH VALLEY (48) — Karlee Touey 16, Sydney Moore 16, Wheeler 9, Schrock 4, Fagert 3, Hawkins, A. Godfrey, S. Godfrey, Champion, Cooke. Totals 20 8-18 48.

S. Umpqua;6;11;3;9;—;29

N. Valley;15;10;12;11;—;48

3-Point Shots — S.U. 2 (Love, McCaughan), N.V. 0. Total Fouls — S.U. 13, N.V. 4. Fouled Out — Woodruff.

JV Score — North Valley def. South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

