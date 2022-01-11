North Valley handles South Umpqua, 48-29 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERLIN — Karlee Touey and Sydney Moore both scored 16 points and North Valley handed South Umpqua a 48-29 loss on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.The Class 4A Knights (8-5) wrapped up the win by outscoring the 3A Lancers 12-3 in the third quarter.Brooklyn McCaughan led South Umpqua (2-5) with 11 points and Tatum Kelley added nine."We played together," S.U. first-year coach Mia Cesena said. "Their press forced a lot of turnovers in the third quarter. We had a lot of good shots, but they just weren't going in."The Lancers are scheduled to host 1A Camas Valley Thursday in a nonleague contest. SOUTH UMPQUA (29) — Brooklyn McCaughan 11, Kelley 9, Richardson 4, Love 3, Donahue 2, Everett, Pratt, Woodruff, Martin. Totals 13 1-5 29.NORTH VALLEY (48) — Karlee Touey 16, Sydney Moore 16, Wheeler 9, Schrock 4, Fagert 3, Hawkins, A. Godfrey, S. Godfrey, Champion, Cooke. Totals 20 8-18 48.S. Umpqua;6;11;3;9;—;29N. Valley;15;10;12;11;—;483-Point Shots — S.U. 2 (Love, McCaughan), N.V. 0. Total Fouls — S.U. 13, N.V. 4. Fouled Out — Woodruff.JV Score — North Valley def. South Umpqua. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riddle spreads the ball around in 42-22 win over Powers Defense helps Umpqua Valley Christian down Yoncalla, 52-33 North Valley handles South Umpqua, 48-29 Jefferson routs cold-shooting Oakland, 62-41 Camas Valley pulls out 28-26 victory over Pacific in overtime Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
