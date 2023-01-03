Oakland boys handle Reedsport, 49-30 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORT — The Oakland boys basketball team got the job done on the road Tuesday, defeating Reedsport 49-30 in a Valley Coast Conference game.Sophomore point guard Joseph Fusco led the Oakers (9-1, 2-0 VCC) with 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.Douglas Branton contributed 11 points and five rebounds, Gabe Williamson had eight points and five boards, and James Baimbridge added seven points in the win. Oakland forced 25 Reedsport turnovers."We didn't play our best, but played solid defense," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We battled through some lethargic play at times."The Oakers have won five straight. Jay Noel scored seven points and Alex Dukovich chipped in six for the Brave (1-6, 0-2).Oakland is scheduled to host Bandon Friday in a conference contest, while Reedsport will travel to Waldport.Clark calls top-ranked East Linn Christian "the class of the league." He also listed No. 7 Gold Beach, No. 10 Central Linn, Oakland and Bandon among the top challengers. OAKLAND (49) — Joseph Fusco 13, Branton 11, Williamson 8, Baimbridge 7, Bridges 5, Chenoweth 4, Collins 1, Arscott, Cozart, Webb, Shamir, Percell. Totals 19-61 10-20 49.REEDSPORT (30) — Jay Noel 7, Dukovich 6, Corrie 5, Buzard 4, Laisure 3, Sullens 2, Zeller 2, M. Morgan, Ja. Morgan, 1, Ju. Morgan, Manicke. Totals 12-38 3-8 30.Oakland;14;13;12;10;—;49Reedsport;9;5;8;8;—;303-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Fusco), Reed. 3 (Noel, Corrie, Laisure). Total Fouls — Oak. 14, Reed. 18. Fouled Out — Buzard.JV Score — Oakland 59, Reedsport 52. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 