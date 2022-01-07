Oakland High School guard Ellie Witten drives to the basket for a shot during first half play against Coquille at the Nut House in Oakland on Thursday. Witten scored 10 points in the Oakers' 38-31 loss.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland freshman Bridget Brooksby dribbles against Coquille's Holli Vigue during their nonleague game in Oakland on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland's Jolyn Vogel-Hunt (10) fights for a rebound against Coquille post Hailey Combie during the first half in Oakland on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland guard Ellie Witten shoots inside against Coquille's Kyndall Leep during first half play in Oakland on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland High School head girls basketball coach Tristan Ivie encourages players after the end of the first quarter during Thursday night's nonleague game against Coquille In Oakland.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland head girls basketball coach Tristan Ivie gives a high-five after the end of the first quarter during Thursday night's game against Coquille In Oakland.
Offense was hard to come by for the Oakland High School girls basketball team in the second half of their nonleague game with Coquille on Thursday night.
After leading by eight at one point and scoring 15 points in the opening quarter, the Oakers managed only seven over the last 16 minutes and lost 38-31 to the Red Devils at the Nut House in Oakland.
The Oakers (7-4, 0-1 Central Valley Conference) have dropped three straight following a seven-game winning streak.
"We went ice cold in the second half and couldn't finish tonight," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We were giving everything we had on defense, but we missed a lot of easy looks (on offense). It was disappointing."
The Red Devils (4-2 overall), who led 25-24 at halftime, didn't exactly light up the scoreboard either in the second half with only 13 points but it was enough to get the win.
Senior post Hailey Combie led Coquille with 12 points. Freshman Holli Vigue scored nine points with two 3-pointers and Kyndall Leep added eight.
Junior guard Tiana Oberman was the top scorer for Oakland with 11 points. Senior guard Ellie Witten chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots, and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added five points.
Oberman hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored all of her points in the first half despite foul trouble. Witten accounted for six of Oakland's points in the second half and Maya Mason hit a free throw.
The Oakers played their fourth straight game without junior post Tia Picknell, an inside presence who's sidelined with a sprained ankle.
"When you struggle to get rebounds and score inside, you take a 5-11 girl who can jump out of the gym out of the lineup and it's a big loss," Ivie said.
Oakland returns to conference play Friday, traveling to Lebanon to face East Linn Christian (2-8, 0-1). The Oakers are scheduled to host Jefferson (6-4, 0-1) Tuesday.
