Oakland girls lose 46-29 to Monroe/Alsea in Valley Coast opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Dec 20, 2022 MONROE — The Oakland girls basketball team gave up 20 points to Monroe/Alsea in the second quarter and dropped a 46-29 decision in the Valley Coast Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.Matilyn Richardson led the Dragons (5-3, 1-0 VCC) with 14 points and Lainie Bateman added 12.Kalyn Busciglio had nine points, three rebounds and two steals for the Oakers (3-4, 0-1). Maya Mason contributed five rebounds and three blocked shots.Oakland lost starting point guard Veronica Sigl with a shoulder injury."Their full-court pressure got to us," Oakers coach Tristan Ivie said.The Oakers will host Toledo Thursday at the Nut House. OAKLAND (29) — Kalyn Busciglio 9, Sigl 5, Richardson 4, Mason 4, Woodword 2, Thacker 2, Williams 2, Fauver 1, Williamson, Gardner, Henley. Totals 12 3-8 29.MONROE/ALSEA (46) — Matilyn Richardson 14, Bateman 12, E. Hull 10, May 2, Smith 2, Young 2, M. Hull 2, Thompson 2, Olson, Perez, Cejas. Totals 21 4-6 46.Oakland;8;10;4;7;—;29Monroe;6;20;14;6;—;463-Point Goals — Oak. 2 (Sigl, Busciglio), Mon. 0. Total Fouls — Oak. 9, Mon. 10. Technicals — E. Hull.JV Score — Oakland def. Monroe. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
