Oakland point guard Veronica Sigl drives to the basket during first half play against Rogue River at the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday. Sigl finished with 13 points, seven steals and four assists in the Oakers' 37-18 win.
From left, Oakland High School’s Maya Mason battles with Grace McQuain of Rogue River for a loose ball during the Oakland Holiday Tournament at the Nut House on Thursday night. The Oakers won, 37-18.
Oakland's Kaitlyn Richardson shoots inside during the first half against Rogue River at the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday.
Oakland's Maya Mason shoots in the post during first half play against Rogue River at the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday.
Oakland's Kalyn Busciglio shoots in front of Rogue River's Amanda LeDoux (5) during the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday.
It took a while for the Oakland High School girls basketball team to get going offensively on Thursday night.
Even with some shooting struggles, the Oakers held their own on the defensive end against Rogue River in the Oakland Holiday Tournament at the Nut House in Oakland.
The Oakers defeated the Chieftains 37-18, evening their season record at 4-4.
"We had a good halftime talk. That was probably our worst half of the season and I challenged the girls, and loved how they responded in the second half," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We played well in the third quarter and did it with pressure defense."
Senior guard Veronica Sigl finished with 13 points, seven steals and four assists for the Oakers, who overcame poor free-throw shooting (7-for-17). Kalyn Busciglio contributed nine points and six steals, and Rylee Williamson added four points and six rebounds.
"Veronica has never had any experience at point guard (prior to this season)," Ivie said. "She's in a learning position this year and doing a phenomenal job. She's a team captain ... tough as nails and a great leader."
Suzy Smith, Amanda Ledoux and Grace McQuain each scored six points for Rogue River (1-6).
Oakland will meet Umpqua Valley Christian at 6:30 p.m. in the championship game. The Oakers are expected to have 5-10 junior post Zoie Carlile, who's been sidelined with an ankle injury, available.
"We've got to break the press and play solid defense in transition," Ivie said. "(UVC) likes to run and gun, and they're good at it."
ROGUE RIVER (18) — Suzy Smith 6, Amanda Ledoux 6, Grace McQuain 6, Perryman, L. Smith, Kindel, Dierks. Totals 9 0-6 18.
