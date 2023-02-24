Oakland girls' season over after 60-22 loss at Stanfield DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STANFIELD — The Oakland High School girls' basketball Class 2A playoff run came to a screeching halt in a 60-22 loss at Stanfield Friday night.Oakland was outscored 21-0 by the Tigers, who improved to 25-1 on the season and have won 21 straight since a Dec. 9 loss to reigning Class 3A champion Nyssa."They're going to make a run at the state title," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said of the third-seeded team from northeast Oregon. "We ran into a buzz saw tonight."Adrienne Mallory and Mazie Reeser led Stanfield with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kalyn Busciglio had six points for No. 14 Oakland, which finished the season with a 16-10 record."I'm very proud of the girls and what they did this year," said Ivie, who will lose five seniors off this season's team. "There are a lot of big shoes we'll have to fill."Oakland saw seniors Busciglio, Veronica Sigl, Rylee Williamson, Ashly Williams and Maya Mason end their high school hoops careers.Stanfield advances to the 2A state tournament, where it will face No. 6 Bandon (23-5) in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday at Pendleton High School. OAKLAND (22) — Kalyn Busciglio 6, Williams 4, Mason 3, Sigl 2, Gardner 2, Thacker 2, Carlile 2, Williamson 1, Fauver, Fields, Henley. Totals 9 3-10 22.STANFIELD (60) — Adrienne Mallory 12, M. Reeser 11, M. Sharp 9, Al. Mallory 8, Arellano 6, Z. Reeser 4, Jackson 4, O’Neill 4, Ramos, K. Sharp, Marcum. Totals 23 9-13 60.Oakland;0;10;8;4;—;22Stanfield;21;14;19;6;—;603-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Busciglio), Stan. 5 (Ad. Mallory 2, Arellano 2, M. Reeser 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 10, Stan. 9. 