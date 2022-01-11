Oakland senior guard Ellie Witten leads a fastbreak during the first half against Jefferson in Oakland on Tuesday. Witten turned in a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Oakers won, 60-47.
Oakland High School's Maya Mason (44) battles Jefferson's Nicole Bruce for a loose ball during first half play in Oakland on Tuesday. The Oakers won, 60-47.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland freshman Bridget Brooksby puts up a shot ahead of Jefferson's Emily Kunkel during first half play in Oakland on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland guard Tiana Oberman dribbles upcourt during first half play against Jefferson in Oakland on Tuesday.
The highest-scoring output of the season for the Oakland High School girls basketball team came at the right time.
Senior guard Ellie Witten led four Oakers in double figures with a season-high 20 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double in a 60-47 win over 10th-ranked Jefferson on Tuesday night in a Central Valley Conference game at the Nut House in Oakland.
The Oakers improved to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in CVC play.
"It was a big win, considering we'd lost three of our last four," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "It was a complete team effort. Offensively, our best game of the season by far."
Witten also made three steals and blocked two shots in the contest. Junior post Tia Picknell returned following a four-game absence (sprained ankle) and contributed a season-high 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
The Oakers got 11 points from Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, a season high, and 10 from Tiana Oberman.
Oakland led 18-8 after one quarter, but the Lions (7-5, 1-2) battled back. The Oakers outscored Jefferson 19-10 over the last eight minutes, with Witten scoring nine points and Picknell eight.
"Ellie and Tia took over the game in the fourth quarter," Ivie said. "We were aggressive. We played inside out, and our shooters were knocking down jumpers. It was fun to watch."
Oakland had one of its better performances from the charity stripe, shooting 60% (18-for-30).
Ivie singled out Veronica Sigl and Vogel-Hunt for their defense on Jefferson's Gwyn Orton, who finished with 11 points. Emily Kunkel led the Lions with 13 points.
Oakland will travel to Stayton Thursday, meeting Regis in a conference game.
JEFFERSON (47) — Emily Kunkel 13, Orton 11, Bruce 11, Campau 5, B. Kunkel 4, Saad 2, O'Neil 1. Totals 18 8-14 47.
