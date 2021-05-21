LOWELL — A short-handed Oakland girls basketball team opened its spring season on Friday with a 32-24 loss to Lowell.
Lydia Plahn scored 11 points for the Red Devils (1-1).
Ellie Witten had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Oakers, who shot 26% (6-for-23) from the free-throw line. Oakland was missing four players who are finishing up their track and field seasons.
"I thought we played hard," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "It was a tough shooting night and we gave up too many offensive rebounds."
The Oakers will be on the road Saturday, traveling to Jefferson.
OAKLAND (24) — Ellie Witten 13, Oberman 5, Mason 2, Brownson 2, Thacker 2, Richardson, Busciglio, Fauver, Pfaff. Totals 8 6-23 24.
LOWELL (32) — Lydia Plahn 11, Thurman 7, Neet 4, K. Baszler 3, Barnes 3, Picket 2, A. Baszler 2, Cabrera, Lu. Plahn. Totals 13 3-5 32.
Oakland;2;9;5;8;—;24
Lowell;7;9;12;4;—;32
3-Point Shots — Oak. 2 (Witten), Low. 3 (Ly. Plahn, K. Baszler, Barnes). Total Fouls — Oak. 13, Low. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.