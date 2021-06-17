LEBANON — The Oakland girls basketball team has lost five games this spring that were decided by four points or less.
But Oakland had one go in its its favor Thursday, knocking off East Linn Christian 26-24 in a Central Valley Conference game.
"It felt good to finish one," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We did it with our defense. We earned everything tonight."
Tiana Oberman had nine points and four assists for the Oakers (3-10, 3-10 CVC). Ellie Witten contributed six points and eight rebounds, while Aubry Brownson added six points and seven boards.
Moriah Jayne was the top scorer for the Eagles (8-5, 8-5) with six points.
Oakland will host Oakridge on Saturday to end the regular season.
OAKLAND (26) — Tiana Oberman 9, Witten 6, Brownson 6, Vogel-Hunt 3, Pfaff 2, V. Sigl, S. Sigl, Simonson. Totals 9 6-10 26.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (24) — Moriah Jayne 6, Grunerud 5, Ross 4, Wyatt 3, Menguita 3, Wilson 1, Garber 2. Totals 9 4-9 24.
Oakland;6;9;2;9;—;26
ELC;7;5;5;7;—;24
3-Point Shots — Oak. 2 (Oberman, Vogel-Hunt), ELC 2 (Wyatt, Menguita). Total Fouls — Oak. 14, ELC 16.
JV Score — Oakland won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.