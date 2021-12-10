Oakland’s Tiana Oberman, drives to the basket between Glide defenders Mila Ranger (14) and Kylie Rubrecht during first half play on Thursday in Glide. Oberman scored eight points in the Oakers’ 45-18 win.
Glide High School’s Ella Wright drives to the basket for a shot during first half play against Oakland on Thursday in Glide. The Oakers won, 45-18.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Oakland’s Veronica Sigl dribbles around Kylie Rubrecht of Glide during the first half on Thursday in Glide.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland guard Ellie Witten dribbles around Glide’s Taylar Thingvall during first half play on Thursday in Glide.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide’s Kylie Anderson shoots along the baseline during the first half against Oakland on Thursday in Glide. Anderson led the Wildcats with eight points.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland’s Tiana Oberman, drives to the basket between Glide defenders Mila Ranger (14) and Kylie Rubrecht during first half play on Thursday in Glide. Oberman scored eight points in the Oakers’ 45-18 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide High School girls basketball head coach Sandra Wright coaches the team on Thursday against Oakland.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland High School girls basketball head coach Tristan Ivie watches the action from the bench on Thursday in Glide.
The Oakland High School girls basketball team is riding a momentum wave at the moment.
The Oakers’ defense rattled Glide early and Oakland left the Glide gym on Thursday night with a 45-18 nonleague victory.
Oakland improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Wildcats dropped to 2-3.
“We played well,” Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. “We had a balanced game offensively and our defensive pressure was really good. The girls are playing with confidence right now.”
The Oakers led 25-6 at halftime. Glide wasn’t able to score in double digits in any quarter.
Tiana Oberman, Ellie Witten and Veronica Sigl all scored eight points for the Oakers. Oberman dished out a game-high six assists, while Witten also added four steals and five rebounds in a solid all-around performance.
Tia Picknell chipped in six points in the victory.
Kylie Anderson led Glide with eight points and Ella Wright scored six.
Oakland will host Illinois Valley on Saturday in a nonleague contest. Glide heads to Myrtle Point Friday for the Myrtle Trees Classic.
