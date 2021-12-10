The Oakland High School girls basketball team is riding a momentum wave at the moment.

The Oakers’ defense rattled Glide early and Oakland left the Glide gym on Thursday night with a 45-18 nonleague victory.

Oakland improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Wildcats dropped to 2-3.

“We played well,” Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. “We had a balanced game offensively and our defensive pressure was really good. The girls are playing with confidence right now.”

The Oakers led 25-6 at halftime. Glide wasn’t able to score in double digits in any quarter.

Tiana Oberman, Ellie Witten and Veronica Sigl all scored eight points for the Oakers. Oberman dished out a game-high six assists, while Witten also added four steals and five rebounds in a solid all-around performance.

Tia Picknell chipped in six points in the victory.

Kylie Anderson led Glide with eight points and Ella Wright scored six.

Oakland will host Illinois Valley on Saturday in a nonleague contest. Glide heads to Myrtle Point Friday for the Myrtle Trees Classic.

OAKLAND (45) — Tiana Oberman 8, Ellie Witten 8, Veronica Sigl 8, Picknell 6, Vogel-Hunt 4, Carlile 3, Mason 4, Williams 2, Brooksby 2, Browning, Powell, Williamson, Busciglio, Richardson, Fauver. Totals 16 11-21 45.

GLIDE (18) — Kylie Anderson 8, Wright 6, Rubrecht 2, Ranger 2, Hill, Abeyta, Thingvall, Lybarger. Totals 7 4-13 18.

Oakland 11 14 13 7 — 45

Glide 3 3 6 6 — 18

3-Point Shots — Oak. 2 (Oberman), Glide 0. Total Fouls — Oak. 12, Glide 14.

JV Score — Oakland 39, Glide 0.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

