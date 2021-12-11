OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team rolled to a 49-8 nonleague win over Illinois Valley on Saturday in the Oakers' home opener.

Tiana Oberman had 12 points and three steals, and Ellie Witten contributed six points and eight rebounds for Oakland (4-1). Maya Mason, Veronica Sigl and Tia Picknell each contributed six points.

Oakland is scheduled to host Coquille on Tuesday in a nonleague contest.

ILLINOIS VALLEY (8) — Jadyn Grebisz 6, Whipple 2, Scott, Holman, Murphy, Pope, Milton, Podoll, Miller. Totals 2 4-9 8.

OAKLAND (49) — Tiana Oberman 12, Mason 6, Picknell 6, Sigl 6, Witten 6, Vogel-Hunt 4, Williamson 5, Brooksby 2, Carlile 2, Browning, Busciglio, Richardson, Williams, Powell. Totals 19 5-8 49.

I. Valley;4;1;0;3;—;8

Oakland;24;8;11;6;—;49

3-Point Shots — I.V. 0, Oak. 6 (Oberman 4, Vogel-Hunt 1, Williamson 1). Total Fouls — I.V. 9, Oak. 9.

JV Score — Oakland 32, Illinois Valley 12.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.