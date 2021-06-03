OAKRIDGE — The Oakland girls basketball team pulled away from Oakridge with a 14-7 scoring run in the third quarter on its way to a 47-36 Central Valley Conference victory over the host Warriors Thursday night.
It was the first win of the season for Oakland (1-6 CVC).
Ellie Witten scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter and also had four of her seven assists during the run.
"Ellie really got us going in the third quarter with her shooting and passing," Oakers coach Tristan Ivie said, "and (Aubry) Brownson and (Kylie) Pfaff stepped up big time in the second half on the boards."
Tiana Oberman also scored in double figures for Oakland with 10 points, while Brownson had nine points and 11 rebounds. Pfaff finished with seven boards.
Sisters Jade and Sadie Snyder led Oakridge with 10 points apiece.
Oakland will host Lowell at 6 p.m. Friday at the Nut House.
OAKLAND (47) — Ellie Witten 17, Oberman 11, Brownson 9, Pfaff 4, S. Sigl 4, V. Sigl 2, Mason, Busciglio, Carlile, Fauver, Richardson. Totals 18 6-12 47.
OAKRIDGE (36) — Jade Snyder 10, Sadie Snyder 10, Terral 8, Harrison 8, Corley, Newberry, Abbott. Totals 13 6-9 36.
Oakland;9;15;14;9;—;47
Oakridge;9;13;7;7;—;36
3-point Shots — Oakland 5 (Witten 3, Oberman 2), Oakridge 4 (Terral 2, S. Snyder 1, Harrison 1). Total Fouls — Oakland 11, Oakridge 10. Technical Fouls — Oakridge bench 2.
