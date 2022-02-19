HALSEY — The Oakland girls basketball team was unable to muster enough offense against No. 4-ranked Central Linn on Saturday, dropping a 32-15 decision in a Central Valley Conference seeding game.

Maya Rowland scored 10 points for the Cobras (20-3), who used a 17-2 run to close out the Oakers.

Jolyn Vogel-Hunt led Oakland (18-9) with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Tiana Oberman contributed six points. The Oakers committed 27 turnovers.

"I would guess half of our turnovers came in the fourth quarter," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We kind of fell apart."

The Oakers will be on the road next Saturday for a Class 2A playoff game.

OAKLAND (15) — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt 7, Oberman 6, Witten 2, Sigl, Brooksby, Williamson, Busciglio, Carlile, Mason. Totals 5 2-8 15.

CENTRAL LINN (32) — Mya Rowland 10, Nofziger 7, Beauchamp 6, G. Rowland 4, Ramirez 3, Prettyman 2, McManus, Hollister. Totals 12 5-6 32.

Oakland;3;7;3;2;—;15

C. Linn;13;2;12;5;—;32

3-Point Shots — Oak. 3 (Oberman 2, Vogel-Hunt), C.L. 3 (M. Rowland 2, Nofziger). Total Fouls — Oak. 11, C.L. 12.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.