Oakland struggles on offense, loses 32-15 to Central Linn TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Feb 19, 2022 HALSEY — The Oakland girls basketball team was unable to muster enough offense against No. 4-ranked Central Linn on Saturday, dropping a 32-15 decision in a Central Valley Conference seeding game.Maya Rowland scored 10 points for the Cobras (20-3), who used a 17-2 run to close out the Oakers.Jolyn Vogel-Hunt led Oakland (18-9) with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Tiana Oberman contributed six points. The Oakers committed 27 turnovers."I would guess half of our turnovers came in the fourth quarter," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We kind of fell apart."The Oakers will be on the road next Saturday for a Class 2A playoff game. OAKLAND (15) — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt 7, Oberman 6, Witten 2, Sigl, Brooksby, Williamson, Busciglio, Carlile, Mason. Totals 5 2-8 15.CENTRAL LINN (32) — Mya Rowland 10, Nofziger 7, Beauchamp 6, G. Rowland 4, Ramirez 3, Prettyman 2, McManus, Hollister. Totals 12 5-6 32.Oakland;3;7;3;2;—;15C. Linn;13;2;12;5;—;323-Point Shots — Oak. 3 (Oberman 2, Vogel-Hunt), C.L. 3 (M. Rowland 2, Nofziger). Total Fouls — Oak. 11, C.L. 12.
