OAKLAND — Junior guard Ellie Witten turned in a strong all-around performance as Oakland handed Lowell a 31-22 loss on Friday in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game at the Nut House.
Witten finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. She made two 3-pointers. Tiana Oberman, Sarah Sigl and Aubry Brownson all had five points for the Oakers (2-6).
Lydia Plahn scored seven points for the Red Devils (2-6).
"It was a total team effort," Oakers coach Tristan Ivie said. "We got contributions from everybody and played good defense."
Oakland will host Jefferson Tuesday.
LOWELL (22) — Lydia Plahn 7, Chapman 6, Picket 5, Lu. Plahn 4, Neet, Thurman. Totals 10 1-2 22.
OAKLAND (31) — Ellie Witten 11, Oberman 5, S. Sigl 5, Brownson 5, Simonson 3, Pfaff 2, V. Sigl. Totals 9 10-16 31.
Lowell;6;8;3;5;—;22
Oakland;3;11;5;12;—;31
3-Point Shots — Lowell 1 (Picket), Oak. 3 (Witten 2, S. Sigl 1). Total Fouls — Lowell 17, Oak. 8. Fouled Out — Picket.
