Oakland junior guard Ellie Witten was a second-team selection in the recent Central Valley Conference girls basketball all-conference voting for the 2021 spring/summer season.
Sophomore Tiana Oberman of Oakland received honorable mention.
Junior guard Ryleigh Nofziger of Central Linn was named the Player of the Year. Wendi Farris of Central Linn was Coach of the Year.
Central Valley Conference
Girls Basketball All-League
Player of the Year — Ryleigh Nofziger, jr., Central Linn
Coach of the Year — Wendi Farris, Central Linn.
First Team
Ryleigh Nofziger, jr., Central Linn; Maya Rowland, soph., Central Linn; Whitley Stepp, jr., Regis; Katie Strawn, sr., East Linn Christian; Ashley Sutton, sr., Monroe; Cassie Cheever, sr., Jefferson.
Second Team
Bri Beauchamp, jr., Central Linn; Ava Silbernagel, jr., Regis; Sara Witsley, sr., Regis; Ellie Roth, sr., East Linn Christian; Ellie Witten, jr., Oakland; Sadie Snyder, fr., Oakridge.
Honorable Mention
Tiana Oberman, soph., Oakland; Laura Young, jr., Monroe; Nashea Wilson, jr., Jefferson; Mariah Jayne, jr., East Linn Christian; Brooklyn Garber, soph., East Linn Christian; Gemma Rowland, soph., Central Linn; Meg Neuschwander, sr., Central Linn.
All-Defensive Team
Ryleigh Nofziger, jr., Central Linn; Whitley Stepp, jr., Regis; Cassie Cheever, sr., Jefferson; Katie Strawn, sr., East Linn Christian; Jade Snyder, fr., Oakridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.