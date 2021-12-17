CAMAS VALLEY — Sophomore guard Sadie Snyder poured in 31 points and Oakridge rolled to a 57-14 win over Camas Valley on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Jade Snyder added 17 points for the Warriors (5-1), who outscored the Hornets 24-0 in the first quarter on their way to a 37-point advantage at the break.

Sophomore Rhegan Plikat scored six points and Julie Amos grabbed 11 rebounds for Camas Valley (4-3).

The Hornets are scheduled to travel to Mohawk Tuesday for a nonleague contest.

OAKRIDGE (57) — Sadie Snyder 31, J. Snyder 17, Osborn 5, Harrison 4, Perral, Oland, Newberry, Abbott. Totals 23 4-5 57.  

CAMAS VALLEY (14) — Rhegan Plikat 6, Donahue 3, Ro. Plikat 2, Wilson 2, Hamilton 1, Amos, Humphreys, Deng. Totals 5 4-12 14.

Oakridge;24;18;10;5;—;57

C. Valley;0;5;5;4;—;14

3-Point Shots — Oak. 7 (S. Snyder 5, J. Snyder 1, Osborn 1), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — Oak. 13, C.V. 7.

