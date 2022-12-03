Pacific downs Riddle girls, 42-16 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDDLE — Sophomore Courtney Phillips scored 17 points and Pacific defeated the Riddle girls basketball team 42-16 on Saturday in a nonleague game.Ellie George led the Irish (0-2) with five points."We made some strides tonight," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said.Riddle is scheduled to host Lost River Tuesday. PACIFIC (42) — Courtney Phillips 17, Houck 11, Colgrove 6, Selvy 4, Sullivan 2, Taylor 2, Bettencourt, Davies, McHargue, Hiemann, Hernandez. Totals 18 6-12 42.RIDDLE (16) — Ellie George 5, Linton 4, Ay. Hildebrand 4, Pope 3, Au. Hildebrand, Bosse, McCurry, Watson, Hayes. Totals 4 7-16 16.Pacific;11;8;12;11;—;42Riddle;2;3;10;1;—;163-Point Goals — Pac. 0, Rid. 1 (George). Total Fouls — Pac. 19, Rid. 13. Fouled Out — Sullivan. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Lost River Riddle Sport Ellie George Foul Out Foul Hildebrand Courtney Phillips Basketball Team Point Robert Stratton Irish Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Homeless protest against cleanups, lack of options Dream Center receives surprise donation Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News BKC Glance BKC Glance BKC Glance Camas Valley boys defeat Crow, 40-34 Carolina 4, Los Angeles 2
