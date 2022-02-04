RIDDLE — The Pacific girls basketball team took a 12-point halftime lead and defeated Riddle 35-23 in a Skyline League game on Thursday night.

Audrey Griffiths led the Pirates (9-8, 6-3 Skyline South) with 11 points.

Senior guard Victoria Renfro scored 10 points for the Irish (0-17, 0-9 South). Renfro added five assists, five rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots. Kalee Hulse chipped in five points.

"That was a great second half for us — our best half of the season," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "We really played as a team."

Riddle is scheduled to play at Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday.

PACIFIC (35) — Audrey Griffiths 11, Morones 10, Royal 6, Lang 4, Phillips 2, Sullivan 2. Totals 14-50 7-14 35.

RIDDLE (23) — Victoria Renfro 10, Hulse 5, Linton 4, Gaedecke 3, George 1, Hildebrand, Miles, Pope, Bosse, Davenport, Hayes, Watson. Totals 9-52 3-6 23.

Pacific;6;9;7;13;—;35

Riddle;3;0;10;10;—;23

3-Point Shots — Pac. 0, Rid. 2 (Renfro, Hulse). Total Fouls — Pac. 10, Rid. 11.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

