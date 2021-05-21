WINSTON — The Douglas girls basketball team only scored four points in the fourth quarter and lost 52-42 to Phoenix on Friday in a nonleague game.
Fatima Flores led the Class 4A Pirates (2-0) with 18 points. Delani Parent hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points.
Sophomore Kierra Bennett scored 19 points for the Trojans (1-1). Male'ata Polamalu posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Mila Polamalu and Adrianna Sapp both grabbed 10 rebounds.
"It came down to executing and we just didn't do it in the fourth quarter," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said.
The Trojans will host Cascade Christian on Tuesday.
PHOENIX (52) — Fatima Flores 18, Parent 11, Bolstad 10, Skaff 8, James 5, Lumbreras. Totals 16 15-26 52.
DOUGLAS (42) — Kierra Bennett 19, Ma. Polamalu 10, Sapp 5, Mi. Polamalu 4, Lund 4, McWhorter, Perron, Avery. Totals 17 7-16 42.
Phoenix;11;13;16;12;—;52
Douglas;11;11;16;4;—;42
3-Point Shots — Pho. 5 (Parent 3, Flores 2), Dou. 1 (Ma. Polamalu). Total Fouls — Pho. 14, Dou. 20. Fouled Out — Sapp. Technical Fouls — Mi. Polamalu, Sapp.
JV Score — Douglas 42, Phoenix 25.
