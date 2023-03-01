The Sutherlin High School girls basketball team has prepared itself well to this point, playing a challenging nonleague schedule, dominating the Far West League and capping it off with impressive postseason wins over Brookings-Harbor, Lakeview and Jefferson.
Bring on the rest of the state.
The No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (26-2) open the Class 3A state tournament at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, meeting No. 7 Pleasant Hill (22-1) in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School.
In other quarterfinals, No. 9 Lakeview (24-4) meets No. 1 Banks (25-2) at 1:30 p.m., No. 5 Santiam Christian (23-5) faces No. 4 Amity (21-4) at 3:15 p.m. and No. 3 Corbett (23-3) plays No. 6 Nyssa (22-4) at 6:30 p.m.
The Pleasant Hill-Sutherlin winner takes on the Corbett-Nyssa winner at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. The championship game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield.
Sutherlin is seeking its first state title since 2017 and sixth under coach Josh Grotting. The ’Dogs finished third last year after falling 48-44 to eventual champion Nyssa in the semifinals.
“I like where we are,” Grotting, in his 17th season at Sutherlin, said. “We’ve played better the last three weeks, and a lot of that is having everyone together (on the court after some injuries). This is our fourth year in a row going to the final eight and the girls know what they need to do.”
Both of Sutherlin’s losses came to Amity in December. The Bulldogs enter the tournament on an 18-game winning streak. They have defeated Lakeview twice and Santiam Christian and Corbett once.
“I would say this is the most wide open tournament I’ve ever been to,” Grotting said. “I like our chances like everyone else. I feel we haven’t had a perfect game, so we’re hoping to play a 32-minute game. It’ll come down to execution, defense and who’s able to stay out of foul trouble.”
Pleasant Hill, which won the Mountain Valley Conference title, has quietly turned in a outstanding season, winning 20 straight since a 41-30 loss at Junction City on Dec. 6. The Billies are guided by Kim Beer, who coached 1A Yoncalla last year.
Grotting scouted Pleasant Hill’s 59-35 playoff win over No. 10 Riverdale and came away impressed. The Billies are averaging 48.4 points and only giving up 22.2 per game.
“They’re long and athletic, and do a good job,” Grotting said. “Their two bigs (sophomores Cheyenne Green and Claire Crawford) are physical and (senior wing Kiley Campos) is really talented. They use their length to get in the passing lanes and we’ll have to play well.”
Far West League champion Sutherlin is expected to open with a starting five of 5-foot-5 senior Micah Wicks (21.2 points) at point guard, 5-5 senior Ava Gill (6.2 points) and 5-8 junior Madison Wagner (9.4 points) at wings, and 5-9 junior Josie Vermillion (1.8 points) and 6-1 sophomore Madison Huntley (7.4 points) at posts.
Wicks, the 3A Player of the Year as a junior, is Sutherlin’s all-time leading scorer and has scored 594 points this season.
Among the top reserves are 6-0 sophomore Addyson Clark, 5-4 junior Paige Edmonson, 5-7 senior Jaden Ratledge and 5-7 junior Jada Gary.
Sutherlin averages 56 points and allows 31.9 points a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.