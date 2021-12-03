CRESWELL — Maleata Polamalu scored a career-high 25 points and added eight rebounds and three steals as Douglas used a strong second half to defeat Creswell, 46-39, on Thursday night in a season-opening nonleague girls basketball game.
Polamalu, a senior, scored 19 points in the second half. The Trojans trailed by 10 at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs 33-16 over the last two quarters.
"The first half they were kicking out butts," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said, "but in the second half we got back into it. We played pretty good defense in the fourth quarter. (Maleata Polamalu) got the offense moving for us."
Kierra Bennett had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Trojans and Adrianna Sapp contributed eight points. Douglas committed 13 of its 19 turnovers in the first half.
"Kierra kept us in the game in the first half (with seven points)," O'Toole said.
Emme Whitson led Creswell with 16 points.
The Trojans have three returning starters in Polamalu, Bennett and Sapp, and Emily McWhorter and Brooklyn Avery are returning varsity players. O'Toole believes his club is capable of advancing to the Class 3A playoffs.
"We've got the talent where we need it," he said. "We're more athletic and smarter."
Douglas will face Phoenix Friday in the Pirate Shootout.
