Douglas High School's Kierra Bennett shoots between Umpqua Valley Christian defenders Zoey Pappas (11) and Tylie Bendele during second half play at UVC in Dixonville on Tuesday. Bennett scored 18 points in the Trojans' 58-33 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas senior Male'ata Polamalu, top, and Umpqua Valley Christian's Zoey Pappas dive for a loose ball during the second half at UVC on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas' Male'ata Polamalu (11) takes a shot during second half play against Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville on Tuesday. Polamalu scored a season-high 27 points as the Trojans won, 58-33.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas' Taele Polamalu drives against Zoey Pappas of UVC during the second half at UVC on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas junior Kierra Bennett scores during second half play against Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville on Tuesday.
With senior post Adrianna Sapp not suited down for the game, Male'ata Polamalu picked up the slack offensively for the Douglas High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night.
Polamalu, a senior guard, scored a season-high 27 points as the Trojans defeated Umpqua Valley Christian 58-33 in a nonleague contest in the Monarchs' gym in Dixonville.
The Class 3A Trojans, who are ranked No. 6 in the latest OSAA Class 3A coaches poll, improved to 6-2 on the season. The 1A Monarchs dropped to 5-1.
"We took advantage of them being aggressive on defense," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "Without Adrianna Sapp, we spread the ball out. (Polamalu) was making good cuts, and her teammates were finding her."
Douglas outscored UVC 31-14 in the second half after Polamalu put 20 on the board in the opening 16 minutes.
"She's shooting the ball more consistently this season," O'Toole said. "She's a ballhandler now. She's been our point most of the season (along with Kierra Bennett) and does a good job of getting us in our offense."
Bennett posted another double-double, scoring 11 of her 18 points in the second half and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Sophomore Vienna Tornell, the daughter of UVC coach Dane Tornell, led the Monarchs with 15 points. Tylie Bendele contributed eight points in the loss.
"UVC is probably a year away, but they've got some young kids and they play hard," O'Toole said. "You can tell they play a lot."
Douglas will travel to Rogue River Friday for a nonleague game. Umpqua Valley Christian heads to Drain to take on North Douglas in a Skyline League contest.
DOUGLAS (58) — Male'ata Polamalu 27, Bennett 18, T. Polamalu 6, Perron 3, Hester 2, Wiegman 2, McWhorter, Lee, S. Polamalu, Avery, Calvert. Totals 24 5-10 58.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (33) — Vienna Tornell 15, Bendele 8, Frable 4, Elias 2, Pappas 2, Hu 2, K. Stiles, Butler. Totals 15 2-6 33.
