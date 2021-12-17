LEBANON — East Linn Christian broke open a tight game by outscoring Riddle 19-0 in the third quarter and went on to notch a 41-13 win on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Macy Wilson and Josie Grunerud each scored 10 points for the Eagles (1-5).

Victoria Renfro was the top scorer for the Irish (0-6) with five points and Kyra Light had four.

Riddle is scheduled to host Oakland Tuesday in a nonleague contest.

RIDDLE (13) — Victoria Renfro 5, K. Light 4, Linton 2, Pope 2, Hildebrand, Miles, Bosse, D. Light, Gaedecke, Hulse, Hayes. Totals 6 0-4 13.

EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (41) — Macy Wilson 10, Josie Grunerud 10, B. Garber 6, A. Grunerud 6, Pirtle 4, Jayne 3, O. Garber 2, Corliss, Gehrig, Myers, Randall. Totals 18 5-9 41.

Riddle;2;9;0;2;—;13

ELC;8;5;19;9;—;41

3-Point Shots — Rid. 1 (Renfro), ELC 0. Total Fouls — Rid. 10, ELC 10. Fouled Out — Gaedecke.

