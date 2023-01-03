Roseburg's second half performance offensively didn't measure up to the first half and the result was a 16-point loss to Thurston on Tuesday night.
The Colts of Springfield broke the contest open with an 11-0 run in the third quarter and continued on to defeat the Indians 48-32 in a nonconference girls basketball game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Thurston, a member of the Class 5A Midwestern League, improved to 5-6 on the season. The Indians dropped to 4-4.
Bailey Tovey, a 6-foot junior post, scored 17 points for the Colts, who won the third period 13-2 and led by as many as 18 points in the fourth. Freshman Addison Nelson added nine of her 11 points in the first half.
The Indians, playing for the first time in nearly two weeks, didn't shoot well throughout the game and only managed one basket in the third period.
"They (Colts) didn't miss shots. We had a lot of good looks, but didn't put anything in the basket in the third quarter," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "They got good looks and converted, and at times we didn't go 100% in the third quarter."
Senior guard Hannah Bowman scored a season-high 13 points for Roseburg, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Senior post Amy Carpenter just missed a double-double, scoring all nine of her points in the first half and grabbing 13 rebounds.
"I think we just gave up," Carpenter said. "There was a point where we just didn't want to fight anymore. They kept beating us down the floor, and I feel like we lost that fight in us that gives us energy to keep going."
Carpenter scored seven points in the first quarter, staking the Indians to a 13-9 advantage. But the Colts outscored Roseburg by six in the second period to take a 24-22 lead at intermission.
"We tend not to play a full four quarters. We have those moments where we play two really good quarters, then we take a break," Carpenter said. "We need to be able to find that spark in us to play four full quarters because you just can't do that."
"We haven't played since Eagle Point (on Dec. 20), but the bottom line is still no excuse," Smith said. "We were flat, we didn't play with the sense of urgency that you need to play in order to win a basketball game."
Roseburg is back in action Friday, hosting Aloha of Beaverton at 6:45 p.m. The Tribe opens Southwest Conference play at home on Jan. 10 against fourth-ranked South Medford.
THURSTON (48) — Bailey Tovey 17, Nelson 11, Bonar, Jones 6, Hall 6, Montes 8, Nissen. Totals 17 12-18 48.
ROSEBURG (32) — Hannah Bowman 13, Morello 2, Muntifering, Brooksby, Carpenter 9, Mohlsick 2, Smith, Murphy 5, Sikes, McClatcher 1. Totals 11 6-8 32.
Thurston;9;15;13;11;—;48
Roseburg;13;9;2;8;—;32
3-Point Goals — Thu. 2 (Nelson, Montes), Rose. 4 (Bowman 2, Carpenter 1, Murphy 1). Total Fouls — Thu. 13, Rose. 12.
JV Score — Roseburg 31, Thurston 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.