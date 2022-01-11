RIDDLE — Sophomore Skylar Thompson scored 19 points and Powers defeated Riddle 35-27 on Tuesday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

The Irish (0-10, 0-3 Skyline South) trailed by nine after one quarter, but outscored the Cruisers (3-5, 1-1) by one over the last three periods.

Senior guard Victoria Renfro scored a season-high 18 points for Riddle, hitting five 3-pointers.

"The first quarter has been a problem for us. We buried ourselves early, but the girls have fight and kept competing," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said.

Riddle is scheduled to play at Pacific Friday.

POWERS (35) — Skylar Thompson 19, Stallard 6, E. Krantz 6, VanFossen 4, B. Krantz, Gregorio. Totals 13 5-8 35.

RIDDLE (27) — Victoria Renfro 18, Davenport 4, Linton 2, Miles 2, Hulse 1, Hildebrand, Bosse, D. Light, K. Light. Totals 8 6-12 27.

Powers;10;6;9;10;—;35

Riddle;1;11;8;7;—;27

3-Point Shots — Pow. 4 (Thompson 3, Stallard 1), Rid. 5 (Renfro). Total Fouls — Pow. 14, Rid. 12. Fouled Out — Linton.

