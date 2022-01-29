POWERS — Victoria Renfro scored 11 points for Riddle in its 33-20 loss to Powers on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.

The Irish (0-16, 0-8 Skyline South) were missing two rotation players, Maddison Gaedecke and Dilynda Light.

Emma Krantz led the Cruisers (7-7, 5-3 South) with 13 points.

Riddle is scheduled to host Pacific Thursday.

RIDDLE (20) — Victoria Renfro 11, Bosse 2, Linton 2, K. Light 2, Davenport 2, Pope 1, Hildebrand, George, Miles, Hulse, Hayes. Totals 8 2-5 20.

POWERS (33) — Emma Krantz 13, Thompson 8, Stallard 7, VanFossen 5, B. Krantz, Gregorio. Totals 15 3-4 33.

Riddle;2;6;7;5;—;20

Powers;6;7;10;10;—;33

3-Point Shots — Rid. 2 (Renfro), Pow. 0. Total Fouls — Rid. 8, Pow. 9.

