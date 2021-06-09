STAYTON — The Oakland girls basketball team gave Regis all it could handle, but came up short in a 35-32 loss on Wednesday night in a Central Valley Conference game.
Sara Wiltsey scored 15 points and Adelle Otter added 10 for the Rams (9-2).
Aubry Brownson posted a double-double for the Oakers (2-8) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ellie Witten had 11 points.
"It was a really good game," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "We played better offensively. I was happy with the effort, but we didn't finish the night."
The Oakers are scheduled to play at Monroe Saturday.
OAKLAND (32) — Aubry Brownson 13, Witten 11, Oberman 5, S. Sigl 2, Simonson 1, V. Sigl, Vogel-Hunt, Pfaff. Totals 13 5-8 32.
REGIS (35) — Sara Wiltsey 15, Otter 10, Stepp 4, Pires 2, Vetter 2, Cross 2. Totals 14 6-7 35.
Oakland;6;11;8;7;—;32
Regis;8;6;12;9;—;35
3-Point Shots — Oak. 1 (Oberman), Regis 1 (Wiltsey). Total Fouls — Oak. 12, Regis 13.
JV Score — Oakland won.
