RIDDLE — The Riddle girls basketball team tasted its first victory of the season on Tuesday. And to make it sweeter, it came on senior night.

Senior guard Victoria Renfro scored 12 points and the Irish rallied past Elkton 30-28 in a Skyline League game in the Riddle gym.

Sammy Linton had seven points and Maddison Gaedecke added six for Riddle (1-19, 1-11 Skyline South).

Renfro converted one of two free throws to make it a two-point game late in the fourth quarter. The Elks (3-17, 1-10 North) had a chance to tie it, but missed a two-point attempt.

Meleka Byle scored nine points and Camille Peters scored eight for Elkton.

"It was a great team effort," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "This one feels pretty good, it's nice for the seniors."

The Irish honored four seniors following the contest: Renfro, Maisie Davenport, Alex Miles and Gaedecke.

Riddle is scheduled to end its season at Days Creek Friday, while Elkton will host New Hope Christian.

ELKTON (28) — Meleka Byle 9, Peters 8, Humphries 7, Block 4, Holcomb, K. Kruse, Ma. Byle. Totals 11 6-11 28.

RIDDLE (30) — Victoria Renfro 12, Linton 7, Gaedecke 6, Miles 2, K. Light 2, Davenport 1, Hildebrand, Bosse, D. Light, Hulse. Totals 12 4-14 30.

Elkton;5;6;13;4;—;28

Riddle;4;6;10;10;—;30

3-Point Shots — Elk. 0, Rid. 2 (Renfro). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, Rid. 13. Fouled Out — Gaedecke. Technical Foul — Gaedecke.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

