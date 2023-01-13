Riddle girls fall to Pacific, 35-19 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT ORFORD — Madaline Colgrove scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Pacific Pirates to a Skyline League girls basketball victory over Riddle Friday night.Ayla Hildebrand and Lexi Pope each scored six points for the Irish (2-13, 0-3 Skyline).Riddle travels to Crow for a nonleague game Saturday.RIDDLE (19) — Ayla Hildebrand 6, Lexi Pope 6, McCurry 3, Watson 3, Mitchell 1, Au. Hildebrand, Bosse, Clayton, Hayes, Sanderson-Perez. Totals 7 5-26 19. PACIFIC (35) — Madaline Colgrove 14, Phillips 7, Sullivan 4, M. Houck 4, Selvy 4, Seufert 2, Davies, Heimann, Machargue, Hernandez, H. Houck, Taylor. Totals 15 2-8 35.Riddle;2;5;4;8;—;19Pacific;12;9;7;7;—;353-Point Goals — Rid. 0, Pac. 3 (Colgrove). Total Fouls — Rid. 12, Pac. 23. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madaline Colgrove Ayla Hildebrand Sport Basketball Lexi Pope Riddle Point Victory Irish Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 8 UCLA 59 No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 8 UCLA 59 Myrtle Point handles UVC boys, 63-30 Women's Top 25 Fared PGA Tour Sony Open Scores
